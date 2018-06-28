Most Media Men Are Likely To Be Unfaithful To Their Wives – Counselor Lutterodt

Photo culled from Blackexcellence.com

Controversial counselor, George Lutterodt has claimed several media men are unfaithful to their wives in marriage.

Giving his opinion on which profession are most men liable to infidelity, Counselor listed media men, security officers and drivers, with media men topping the list.

“Per my research, men in media are the ones who cheat most, followed by drivers”, he stated on Okay FM.

Counselor advised married women to look out for cheating as it is an inevitable factor in all marriages.

He added that most of his friends in the media go to work without their rings on, all in the hopes of luring young ladies into their beds.

Though Counselor refused to mention names, he claimed that he knows at least 5 men in the entertainment industry who are married and yet are having sexual relationships with ladies at work.