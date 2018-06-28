Kids’ Behavior Issues That Are A Result of Parents Bad Parenting Style

You may try to convince others that your child is the most well-mannered little person in the world. But if you make mistakes in their upbringing, they’ll be quite obvious in certain situations.

We at Kiddy First would like to tell you about some of them.

1. A habit of interrupting others

Teach your child to wait for their turn in conversation every day and at homewhile having a family dinner or talking on the phone with your colleagues. For instance, before calling anyone, tell your child:

”I’m going to talk on the phone now, and I’m not to be interrupted. I’ll finish talking when the long hand on the clock reaches that number!”

2. Your child touches goods at a store or insists on buying them

It’s important for your child to learn to keep their wishes at bay because you can’t buy everything that is sold, and you don’t really need to. They think you’re picking things at a store without any system; they don’t understand you have a list of goods to buy. So be prepared before going shopping.

Make a list of goods together (draw pictures if your child can’t read yet). Let your child be in charge of this paper, watching that you’re following the list.

3. Your child doesn’t say polite words

The earlier you start teaching your child politeness, the better. However, some understand it easily while others won’t get it the first time. Show your child the magic of polite words: don’t do anything they ask until they say “please”.“ Say ”hello,“ “bye,” and ”thank you” first without waiting for your child to remember.

4. They don’t know when to stop

A child finds it hard to understand that there’s information you shouldn’t share with others. They don’t know shame or embarrassment, and they have no experience of the backlash of wrong words said at the wrong time. Parents, on the other hand, may well suffer from those.

Try to introduce the concept of a “home secret”, meaning all the things you shouldn’t tell other people.

5. They’re afraid of leaving your side

A child grows too afraid of leaving their parents’ side when the parents put barriers between them and usual activities. There’s a setting in their head: if I ride down the slide, I’m going to fall or tear my clothes, etc.

That’s why when a parent in a good mood suddenly allows the child to go to the playground freely, the child will probably choose not to risk their “life” for a momentary pleasure.

6. They trouble other adults

If a child can easily start a conversation with an unfamiliar person, that’s a sign of trust in the family. However, it may also mean the child doesn’t know adults may have other interests. An illustrative example is when parents can’t do what they want or need to because they try to spend all their time with their little one.