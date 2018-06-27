Are You Crazy About Him/Her? This How To Tell Them

Admitting your feelings to a crush can be difficult. It takes a lot of courage to tell someone you like them, but it can be so rewarding once you do. By choosing the right time and place and being forward, your crush may turn into your next relationship!

Make sure you two are very close friends. You should be able to joke around with each other, have fun, and at times have serious conversations without judging the other. If this foundation isn’t there, it’s not worth the effort of making a move on him or her. Use his interests. Use his/her interests in order to confess your feelings. You can use this simply to give yourself an opening (for example, by going rock climbing with him) or you can use it to confess in a unique way Use a song. You probably don’t remember what mixtapes are, but using songs to confess feelings is still a viable option.

Find a song you know he’ll love. Ask to borrow a USB drive from him to transfer a file from a school/work computer to your personal computer. Leave the mp3 of the song on the USB, specially named so he’ll know.

Good song options include: “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the Beatles, Frank Sinatra’s “Let’s Fall In Love”, or Daft Punk’s “Digital Love”.

Make him a present. You can make him a present to confess your feelings. Try to tailor it to your crush, and if you two were already friends try to use it to remind him of the wonderful times you’ve had together.

Paint a small wooden box with both of your initials in a heart, and fill the box with pics of the two of you hanging out, stubs from movies you saw together, or other reminders of fun things you’ve done together.