Don't Be Pushed!

Are you being mocked because you are not married?

Are they putting pressure on you to date someone now?

Do you feel you are doing something against your will?

Do you feel you are doing something wrong?

I am here to tell you, you are different from others and your story is different from theirs.

The size of your blessing is different from others. The favour upon you is bigger than others. You might be class mates but not Grace mates. It might delay due to how special it is, but that's not a denial. Quality things take time. The extraordinary doesn't just happen, it is intentional.

They might be ahead of you today but it doesn't matter; how you finish is what matters.

Stay in tune with God your Maker and only listen to Him. It's better to walk alone in the right direction than with a crowd going in the wrong direction.

You may not like being single, but allow God to work on you, God needs your attention this season. Let God mould, prepare and develop you before He gives you to someone.

Someone just for you, someone special for you, someone who has the manual to your heart and won't play with it. It's a beautiful day and I ask God to bless you abundantly.

In conclusion "And with all his abundant wealth through Christ Jesus, my God will supply all your needs" - Philippians 4:19 (GNT).