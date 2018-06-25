6 Things You Should Accomplish In Your Career 20's

1. Establish career goals

In order to get to where you want to go, you have to first figure out where you want to go. Do not be one of those people who think that the career they want will be handed to them without clear planning and execution.

In your twenties, think long and hard about what you want to achieve. Once you’ve thought things through, put in deliberate effort to achieve them. It is rare that things will go exactly as planned, so you have to adjust your plans accordingly.

Imagine your job as an engineer turned out to be such a headache that you cannot bear to do it an extra day. You will then have to regularly revisit and adjust your career plan accordingly.

2. Build meaningful relationships

Any smart woman knows it’s very important to develop good professional relationships. This should not just be internally in your organisation but also with external stakeholders (think customers, suppliers).

You have probably heard the phrase that your network is your net worth . All opportunities are attached to people. They won’t come to you in a vacuum.

Investing in meaningful relationships during your twenties is key.

3. Experiment with a side hustle

Everyone should experiment with a side hustle outside their careers, yes even you. Taking up a side hustle has many pros . It has the potential to not only enrich your life, but also expand your horizons.

A side hustle can be a good way to try out a new career with minimal risks. Also, with a side hustle you can develop skills you wouldn’t have developed at your day job. This can ultimately get you to where you want to be, with a more meaningful job.

Don’t allow your professional growth to stall in your twenties! Take up a side hustle can accelerate your learning.

4. Give back to your community

You can always do more than that by giving back to your local community. There are many opportunities to add value, no matter your financial situation. Don’t think that it is only those who are balling that who can give back. Find out what is it that you care about and look for ways to get involved.

Volunteer for your local church, participate in your company’s corporate social responsibility projects, start your own non-profit or give to a charitable foundation. Whatever cause is close to your heart, get involved in making this world a better place. It needs you.

5. Invest in yourself

Don’t wait for an employer to invest in you. What will happen if they don’t believe in you and your colleagues keep getting the opportunities ? Take charge of your personal development by setting aside money in your budget just for this purpose.

Buy books, take courses and utilize free resources. Find career sites to follow in your industry. Do not be too broke to invest in yourself.

6. Get a mentor/sponsor/coach

You are in charge of your own success. But let’s be real, the most successful professionals are those who realise that they need help and ask for it . Identify some people you admire and reach out to them.

A sponsor in your industry of choice can determine whether you grow in your company or don’t. If you can’t get a mentor or sponsor, buy the services of a coach and make good use of them. You will most likey get some tough love, and it might be just you need to succeed.

Getting come accountability in your life is one of the first steps to success.