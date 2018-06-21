What Causes Gum Bleeding?

Photo credit - Aryzauq.tv

Causes

What causes bleeding gums? While there can be various explanations for bleeding gums, the majority of the time the bleeding is due to an underlying bacterial infection along the gumlines. To prevent the primary cause of bleeding gums you need to have excellent oral hygiene. Even if you think you’re already taking good care of your teeth, healthy gums aren’t supposed to bleed. Reassess your home care routine to determine that this isn’t what’s causing your bleeding gums.

Other causes of bleeding gums include:

Anemia – This iron deficiency blood condition can cause excess bleeding due to the inability of the blood to clot.

– This iron deficiency blood condition can cause excess bleeding due to the inability of the blood to clot. Higher Hormone Level Due to Pregnancy – Women that are pregnant often see bleeding gums due to a spike in their hormone levels. Even with good oral hygiene, gums may continue to bleed.1

– Women that are pregnant often see bleeding gums due to a spike in their hormone levels. Even with good oral hygiene, gums may continue to bleed.1 Cancer Treatment – Radiation or chemotherapy drugs may cause irritation of the gums, including raw, red, bleeding gums.

– Radiation or chemotherapy drugs may cause irritation of the gums, including raw, red, bleeding gums. Prescription Medication/Aspirin – Certain medications cause a thinning of the blood, causing people to bleed easier.

– Certain medications cause a thinning of the blood, causing people to bleed easier. Systemic Conditions Or Diseases – Diseases like leukemia or other conditions may be associated with bleeding gums. If you are experiencing other symptoms throughout your body it is likely the bleeding may be associated with those. For instance, people with uncontrolled diabetes also often suffer from uncontrolled gum disease.

Signs And Symptoms

Bleeding gums typically come on very quickly and usually only bleed during brushing and flossing. In cases of severe gum disease, your gums may bleed sporadically, even if you’re just smiling.

Gums should not bleed if you brush and floss properly on a regular basis. If you aren’t a routine flosser, bacteria buildup below the gums may cause your gums to bleed each time you brush. This can also spread along the gumlines and bleed when you brush your gums. If treatment is delayed, the bleeding usually worsens.

Gum swelling, red gums or sore gums may also accompany bleeding. Tooth sensitivity may occur as well, and may be due to gum recession from the infected, bleeding gums.