Ladies Don't Be Deceived! Here's the Difference Between Synthetic and Human Hair

Synthetic fibre: this is a man- made fibre specifically designed for the use in wigs. There are different types of fibres used, with each brand having their own variation and unique properties and brand name.

The benefits of selecting synthetic fibres:

Greater choice of colours available, including mixes



Larger selection of styles available.



Easier to wear and maintain on a day to day basis. Simply light brushing and styling with your fingers will keep the look you desire.

Cost effective.

A point to remember with synthetic fibres is that most of them cannot be heat treated or styled. Generally we do not recommend the use of hair driers or hot brushes as this can lead to permanent damage. However there is a small range of heat tolerant synthetic fibres available.

Human hair: this is real human hair that is used in the construction of wigs, and carries the properties of human hair. It is used to create standard styles and is used exclusively in our custom bespoke service.

The benefits of selecting human hair:

Extremely natural feel and texture.



Easily cut and styled.



It can be coloured.



Hair driers and hot brushes can be used.



Widely used in custom bespoke wigs to achieve that exclusive natural look.



A point to remember is that there are generally fewer standard styles offered with human hair and they can be more expensive than synthetic fibres. We can provide a custom bespoke service to create human hair wigs.

