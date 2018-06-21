4 Crucial Steps To Take When Your Vehicle Gets Flooded

1. The vehicle should be opened to air dry (doors, bonnets).

2. No attempts be made to start the vehicle.

3. All lubricants should be drained (if you can get under the car, otherwise call the mechanic)

4. Basic electronic circuits and units should be opened up and dried (Or have the car towed to a competent Mechanic for that work to be done)

If the above immediate steps are taken, they will minimize the extent of consequential damage to the vehicles which will ultimately reduce their repair cost.

Stay safe