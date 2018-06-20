There's Nothing Like Marriage Age

There is nothing like marriage age, that when you don't marry at a certain age you can't marry again. Many at times ladies especially believe that there is a marriage age; to them, that is the stage men come their way, proposing to them.

However one thing they don't know is whether these men are the right ones or not. Sometimes houseflies follow food because it has gone bad and not necessarily because it is good.

It could just be that men are coming your way because of your looks, or they are just in to have a bite but not to settle down with you. So don't think that because men are coming your way or asking for your hand in marriage, you must by all means settle.

The question you should be asking yourself is: "am I ready", "What are they looking for", "What shows they mean their words or are the right ones". Sadly many don't, they just rush into it, hoping it goes well.

They end up settling at the time they were neither prepared nor ready. Such marriages are not planned and with time, they get to understand they took the wrong decision. When this happens, instead of enjoying their marriage, they rather endure it.

They put up with someone they will never choose if given another opportunity to restart, instead of being with someone who they will choose over and over again if given countless opportunities. In fact, if there was anything like swapping spouse for singlehood today, people will queue for that.

Stop allowing people to pressurize you, singlehood is not a life of tension, also it doesn't mean you are less of a human or useless. It is a time for you to prepare for the future you want to have. It is a time to work on yourself, it is a time of self-control and self-discipline; it is the only time you can become selfish, the time you make yourself a priority before others.

People need to know that everyone is responsible for their own decision. People are not responsible for your decision so why will you want to take a decision to please people when the decision affects your life and not theirs, decisions which don't affect their happiness or smiles but yours?

Maybe you are not sure of your own decision that is why you depend on others, or maybe you think these people know you better. The truth is, no one knows you better than God. What you need is God and not people. Give your heart to God and follow your heart when taking any decision. You can be sure of it's safety because your heart is in God's hands.

You don't need to care about what people say or think of you. Know who you are and don't prove yourself to anyone. Your marriage is not the same as that of others'. You are different and special. What makes you happy won't make others happy.

Don't let anyone put dust in your eyes for that will make you cry. A wrong person will make you feel special in the morning but unwanted in the evening. It is the worst hurt or treatment you can subject your life or heart to.

In conclusion "Enthusiasm without knowledge is not good; impatience will get you into trouble" - Proverbs 19:2 (GNT)