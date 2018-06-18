4 Easy Ways To Start Giving Without Going Broke

Photo credit - upperroom.org

1. Start small.

Like many things in life, it’s best to start with small steps. If you don’t have a ton of wiggle room in your budget or a history of donating, then plan on taking small, generous steps at first.

Do you only have $5 you can spare?

Does giving $20 feel like a stretch?

Do you have the ability to donate $150 this month?

It doesn't matter if you can only give $5, $50, or $500. Start giving whatever you're able to donate.

"Start giving what you have to give."

Regardless if you think your donation is little or large, start giving what you have to give. This is the point the Apostle Paul was driving home to the Church at Corinth (2 Cor. 8:12).

“How can I start small when the Bible talks about tithing?”

Well, that’s a great question, and one we don’t have the bandwidth to answer in this post. But you can read this post to see what the Bible says about tithing: 106 Scriptures About Tithing in the Bible, Giving, and Generosity .

In the meantime, keep the idea about starting small in mind as you read through the suggestions below

2. Reduce one expense.

Before giving as much as you’d like, you may have to cut back on some of your expenses:

What is one think in your budget you can reduce or remove?

Can you cut your cable bill?

Can you reduce your mobile phone services?

Is there a miscellaneous expense, like coffee, you can reduce?

Take a few moments to look through your budget to identify one expense you can minimize or delete. To shed some light on how much you should save, take a look at all of the Bible verses about saving money . Now, with the money you save, be prepared to funnel it into a cause, which leads us to the next point.

3. Find a cause.

Do you financially support your church? Is there a parachurch organization you want to help? What about a local organization, individual, or family who has a need?

However you choose to be generous with your money, it’s crucial for you to know who or what you’re going to support. Not committing to help someone or an organization may lead you not to give at all.

4.Give away stuff

There are times when life makes it difficult to be generous with your money. After paying your bills and putting gas in your car to get to work, you may not have a ton of money left over to give. Thankfully, this doesn't mean you can't be generous.

Walk around your home to see if you can find things you can donate or sell so that you can give away the money you earn. You'll be surprised by how many extra things you have lying around your house.