How To Make Your Marriage Your Ministry

Photo culled from Kncb.org

1. Mentor singles

When preparing for marriage, couples need to learn key principles about God’s purposes for marriage and about how to maintain a solid relationship. Preparing people for marriage will focus not only on the engaged couples in your church or community but also singles with hopes of being married one day.

2. Be mentors to a younger couple

This includes newlywed marriages. Those who have been married less than five years need to understand God’s design for marriage and how that will require them to make adjustments in their daily lives.

If you lead couples to intentionally and consistently build into their marriages, they tend to be more capable to persevere when times are not so good in their marriage.

3. Lead a Couples Small Group

The focus should be enriching all marriages. Your group should also serve as a support system. Uplift other couples if you notice that they are struggling in their marriage.

As you begin a marriage ministry, you may find you are not capable of supporting all marriages in crisis. Consider referring couples to local biblical counselors. Don’t feel like you have to do it all.

When we live for God we are ministers of His gospel, period. You don’t have to be a vocational pastor or licensed priest, we are all lay-ministers of Christ (“lay” comes from “laity” which means common people). Ministry is a byproduct of knowing God intimately and allowing Him to pour out through us.

I long for the day when Christian married couples en masse minister through their marriages. We aren’t called to simply love each other fully and end our mission there.

Let’s explore our callings and live to see Christ change our world through the work He does in our marriages!

What are some ways God has used you and your marriage to minister to those around you?