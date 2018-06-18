So, Jollof Rice Sushi Is Now A Thing And We’re Here For It

Photo credit - African Chow Instagram

Jollof rice is a comfort food like no other. Others might have their chicken soups and mac ‘n’ cheeses, but us west Africans are prepared to spend hours arguing over Jollof’s rightful origin because, well, it’s just so good. So when someone comes along with a new way of serving it up, we’re not exactly overjoyed.

Take African Chow, for example. The food channel dedicates its time to making incredible grub inspired by every corner of the continent and now they’ve come up with a ‘Jollof rice sushi roll’. Understandably people were confused, outraged, baffled when African diaspora magazine One Tribe first pointed out the recipe.

And we think it looks pretty good; granted, your gran probably wouldn’t approve but it’d probably work well for some kind of finger buffet situation. Just one thing – who would think of serving a Jollof of any kind without a pot of shito to dip it in? That’s the real crime here.