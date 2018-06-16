Home Remedy For Tongue Bites That Work Perfectly

Photo culled from photo4design.com

1. Tongue bites are not something serious. When compared to other body parts, tongue bite can be cured easily. This is because saliva coat makes it easy to heal the bite.

2. When you cut your tongue, immediately apply ice on the sore tongue. This relieves pain and also stops bleeding.

3. Rinse your mouth with salt water. Salt can burn the cut for few seconds but is an effective home remedy to cure tongue bites. Slat has anti-bacterial properties which fights bacteria and prevents infections.

4. Have a spoon of honey after meal or at least two times in a day. Honey is sweet and effective to cure tongue bite or cut.

5. Have ample of water. Water cures any tongue bite or cuts. Prefer cold water which provides a soothing effect and also heals sore tongue or bite.

6. When you have a tongue bite, avoid spicy food. Spicy food increases the inflammation thus slowing down the healing process.

7. Press your tongue gently against the roof of your mouth. This should be done throughout the day to cure tongue bites.