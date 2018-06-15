5 Foundation Mistakes Ladies Should Avoid

Photo credit- Pinterest

1. Choosing the wrong foundation

Before buying a foundation, it’s important to determine which type your skin actually needs. Have an oily complexion? It’s important to use a noncomedogenic (i.e. pore-clogging) and oil-absorbing formula.

If you have sensitive skin, look for mineral-based formulas that are free of dyes, fragrances and preservatives that could be irritating. If your skin is dry, pick a creamy, moisturising foundation that keeps your face hydrated.

2. Picking a shade that doesn’t match your skin

A too-light foundation washes you out and can even make you look a little sick, while a too-dark foundation can seem like a self-tanning error. Avoid using a foundation that’s the wrong shade for you by testing colours on your jawline, nose and cheeks — not the back of your hand or wrist, which are unlikely to be the same colour as your face.

The proper shade should disappear into your skin. Then, head out into the daylight to see how it looks away from the harsh lights of the department store. If it’s still invisible, you’ve found the right foundation for you.

3. Skipping primer

When you’re in a hurry, it can be tempting to skip primer. But it’s actually one of the biggest keys to getting a smooth, long-lasting finish for your makeup overall. If you’re worried about your foundation creasing, a silicone-based makeup primer can smooth out your skin.

4. And not setting your makeup

In addition to using primer, another important step to maintaining your look all day long is setting your makeup. One of the quickest ways to do this is by spritzing on a makeup setting spray.

5. Applying foundation before your moisturiser is dry

Always give your moisturiser (and thus, setting spray and primer) time to absorb into your skin before applying foundation. Otherwise, you can end up with a streaky mess.