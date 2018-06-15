The Healing You Need

Photo credit - Shutterstock

I remember during my childhood, I had an accident riding a new mountain bike my dad bought. My leg was badly hurt but I didn't want anyone to know of the accident; so I took it to bed, and forced myself to sleep. I pretended to be in a bad mood and needed to be left alone.

The next morning I was shocked when I couldn't get up from bed. My leg was locked up and I was in pain. At this point, my dad also wanted to send me so the truth had to come out. I was hiding because of the painful process I had to go through for the damaged part of the skin to be removed and healing to commence.

This is how most of us are living life now, we are damaged in one or two areas of lives; those parts need to be taken off but the pain associated with the process is making us not to let go. This has left our lives in a worse stage of depression.

If you are going through any form of depression, I am here to tell you, there is a damage which you have allowed to control your life; if you don't let it go, it will finally destroy your life.

Have you asked yourself why doctors have to cut off a part of someone’s body in order to save their life? For the cook to have the best of the food and taste, he or she needs to chop off bad ingredients.

To be able to move forward to the next level of your life, you need to let go of the loss, grief, disappointment, pains, hurt, regret, etc. You need to accept your need of healing. It doesn't mean the damage never existed but that the damage no longer controls your life.

Whatever happened was in the past; hiding from your history only shackles you to it. We can’t undo a single thing we have ever done, but we can make decisions today that propels us to the life we want and towards the healing we need.

From my experience, wounds won’t heal if you immediately put Band-Aid on it. The more I cover myself from the pain, the more infected I become. Sometimes, you just have to let it bleed. Let your wounds have a space for healing and when you think your wounds are already cleansed, that’s the right time you need to use Band-Aid.

Let go the pain, the hurt, regret and disappointment; give it to God, let Him do the healing. He will peel away barriers of fear, that keep you ignorant of His love and peace you need. He will rediscover you of who you are and who you have always been.

"For I will heal you. I will heal you where you have been hurt,’ says the Lord’ - Jeremiah 30:17a (NLV).

"Instead of shame and dishonor, you will enjoy a double share of honor. You will possess a double portion of prosperity in your land, and everlasting joy will be yours" - Isaiah 61:7 (NLT).

In conclusion "Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all" - Psalm 34:19 (ESV).

