Are You Unemployed? Your Next Job Is Waiting For You On LinkedIn

Photo credit- Fotolia

I know a number of people who have gotten jobs on LinkedIn, a number of recruiters who use LinkedIn as their major recruiting platform and more importantly I have been offered jobs and business opportunities on LinkedIn. It is a good platform if you can wield it.

I’ll like to divide the “How” into 4 parts.

1. Your Profile

2. Your Content

3. Your Engagement

4. Your Network

YOUR PROFILE:

This is ultimately your CV. It contains parts that can answer all the intricate details every recruiter is looking for. This is why it is important to update your profile - 90-100%. Your profile starts with your profile picture (see this as your passport). I’m not saying you should use passport picture o. However your passport cannot have Snapchat/IG filters, flower on head, far distance shots etc. The essence is to see your face. Pick a clear and presentable picture. Look sharp. Ready to work. Look good. Look at it this way, if you were announcing your interest to run for presidency what pictures would you use?

If you have the money, you can contact good photographers who specialise in corporate portraits for portfolio images. However a quick fix would be to use a good phone, take a good picture and upload it. Your shoulder to your hair are the most important features nothing else.

Define your career goals. What kind of job are you looking for? What are you good at? What are you interested in? What companies would you like to work at. What matters most to you - experience or money? Choose wisely. This will guide your profile. Please don’t write “Looking for a job”, “available for job position” and the likes. It is distasteful.

Follow LinkedIn Guides. e.g Your Title would be IT Engineer, when explaining your JD, include what you did. Use industry keywords. Like most social media platforms, keywords are very important. When a recruiter is searching, they won’t search “looking for a job”. Instead, they’ll search for the role, keywords associated with the role and maybe location. Fill your details right.

If your previous company, or school has a LinkedIn page, link it. It helps. Find volunteering opportunities too, it goes to show that you’re not idle. Take advantage of the summary page to describe yourself, your skills and goals. Remember to be as detailed/specific as possible when describing your job positions and titles held in the past. Internship counts as experience. Study online too and add your online courses. Most online schools have LinkedIn pages. Link them.

Ask for recommendations from your past colleagues, classmates etc. skill endorsement is important too. Include accomplishments if you have any. Add projects, certifications and language(s). Follow accounts that align with your career goal and values. They form your interests. Then enable career interests to let recruiters know you’re open.

YOUR CONTENT:

Don’t just leave your page dormant and hope that your beautiful profile would be enough. Post updates. Be active at least once a week. Share your thoughts on articles you’ve read. Share links to the article. Share things that emphasis your value and career goals. Include keywords in your posts and articles.

Share valuable content. Things to reinforce that you’re “hireable” and you can think for yourself. Don’t write things like “I am a great person”. Write without directly selling yourself. Let the content sell you.

YOUR ENGAGEMENT:

Accept your requests wisely and purposefully. Send requests wisely too. Don’t just send requests include messages. Be value oriented and message smartly. Read about the person you are adding and let this spark up your conversation.

E.g Hello Blessing, I noticed you’re into Branding and Communications and you’re also passionate about Startup ecosystem in Africa. I would love to connect with you and discuss more about entrepreneurship particularly. Your work inspires me.

A gentle ego massage helps people drop their guard. You could go straight to the point and ask if there is a vacancy or sell yourself enough to ensure that a role is created for you. Engage with posts. Have an opinion. Ask questions. Comment. Like. Share. Take an action. People would find you through this. You can access a wider network beyond yours by engaging with other people’s post.

YOUR NETWORK:

Write to people and let them know of your intent to work for their organization. Engage offline. Turn offline friendships to LinkedIn connections and online connections to offline friendships. Let your friends know what you do and let them know you’re looking for a job. Referral is big on LinkedIn. Once in a while post your job hunt stories and lessons you’ve learned from them. Ask their feedback. Tag them in posts creatively. e.g. @Kayode Abass LinkedIn Mastermind Extraordinaire, what do you think about this thread? Would @LinkedIn be proud?

This kind of engagement would make him aware of what is going on. His comment would help his followers see. He may be able to recommend people that can help me. Don't take your network for granted. Go beyond connection and build friendships.

Again, don't wait to see vacancy call before you try to apply. If Mohammed will not come to the Mountain, the Mountain would have to go to Mohammed. If the job is not coming to you. Go to the job. DM, ask, speak up, apply, follow company pages you aspire to work in.

PS: Visit your LinkedIn account at least once every week (Maybe every Monday). Monday mornings are the best times to post (they are the most active times too because #MondayMotivation or Monday gra gra. Check your dms regularly too, so you don't miss a message from a recruiter. Recently African Alliance posted a vacancy on their LinkedIn page. Follow them so you never miss another vacancy.

Finally, Be sure that your industry is represented on LinkedIn; E.g. The fashion and beauty Industry, Instagram is their LinkedIn, so you may not get as much job offers if you use LinkedIn. However, it would be nice to still develop your page, for your personal brand.

Source: Blessing Abeng, Brand & Communications Manager