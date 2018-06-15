Simple Cooking Tricks You Should Know

Regardless of what you think about cooking, there are some simple cooking hacks you need to have at your fingertips. Although these cooking tips and tricks may not turn you into a gourmet chef, they will save you time, and money. Jumia Food , Nigeria's no 1 food ordering platform shares some of these cooking tips.

Don’t overcrowd the pan

If you don't have enough room in your cookware for an extra piece of meat or chicken, don’t risk it. There’s a chance the heat won’t distribute properly to the rest of the food in the pan, thus affecting the flavour. As a preventative measure, leave a few inches between each item to ensure they cook thoroughly.

Turn off gas before eggs are done

The trick to great eggs is not to overcook them! Whether you scramble or fry always turn off the gas a few minutes before the eggs appear done. The remainder of the heat will cook them to fluffy perfection.

Chop herbs with salt

To prevent herbs from flying all over the place when chopping, sprinkle a bit of salt onto the board. This will keep them in place.

Use a paper towel to preserve vegetables

Prolong the life of vegetables by wrapping them loosely in a dry paper towel and placing them in a resealable plastic bag. Oxygen is not a friend of veggies, so get as much air out of containers and bags before sealing.

Keep the root of the onion intact to help with slicing

Onions can be difficult to slice into without making a mess of it. To cut them evenly, do not remove the root. While keeping it intact, peel the onions. You will be amazed!