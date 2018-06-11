Fabricstar Urges Local Fashion Designer In Accra To Embrace Fashion Shows

Accra based fashion designer Mrs. Zertha Sarquah CEO of Fabricstar has urges local fashion designer in Accra to embrace fashion shows even as she applauded organizers of fashion shows in Ghana for their contribution to the development and promotion of Ghana fashion business.

Addressing local fashion trainees at a skill development seminar for youths in Accra recently, she encouraged the fashion students to place a high value on fashion shows, as it is a very strong avenue to sell their designs to the public and also network with great minds in the business.

Notable among the fashion shows she encouraged the students to take seriously is the Accra Fashion Week, as well as the Mercedes Benz and Glitz Fashion shows respectively.

Fabricstar, also called Zertha’s designs by some of her clients, is known for her unique style of artistically blending the most popular and expensive traditional garment of the royal Ashanti people of Ghana - the Kente with African ankara print which always makes her designs to standout. Her fashion line caters for men, women as well as children.

Not too long along in an interview, Mrs. Sarquah disclosed that to expand her reach and appeal, she started experimenting with some new designs and fabrics from other cultures around Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali adding that she hopes to adopt some from Kenya as well.

Although she capitalizes on the Ghana Art Council to distribute her designs, as well as using outlets at DUFRY & GTDC Limited, the Government Art and Craft cum Duty Free Arts and Craft shops are also places she use to sell her designs to foreigners especially those travelling back home from Ghana. But she insists that, fashion shows are a good avenue of allowing people see the faces behind the designs coming from Ghana.

The fashion designer is a member of the Ghana Association of Visual Artist (GAVA). She also owns a Graphic Design Company and this she says enables her to visualize all her designs before sewing them.

She is one of the fashion designers in Ghana whose business flourished after the government of Ghana started a campaign that encouraged Ghanaians to wear African print to work on Fridays.

The fashion designer who is well schooled in the art of fashion designing has a unique saying which goes, “when I observe designers who are educated, I realize they excel faster than those who just depend on their talent alone.” And this is one statement she didn’t fail to mention to the fashion designers at the seminar.