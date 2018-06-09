[Saturday Savour] Hot Chicken Wings Recipe

Ingredients

chicken wings

1⁄2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1⁄2 cup liquid honey

2 tablespoons ketchup

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425F; have ready a shallow baking pan that you've lightly sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Arrange chicken wings in prepared pan; lightly sprinkle both sides of wings with salt and pepper (go easy on the salt).

3. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

4. While wings are in oven, whisk together the soy sauce, honey, ketchup, garlic powder and ginger; please note that the original recipe called for minced fresh garlic and minced fresh ginger, but I found they had a tendency to burn easily so went with the dried spices instead.

5. Feel free to use two minced garlic cloves and 1 tsp of freshly minced ginger, instead of the dried spices, if you want to give fresh a go.

6. After the wings have baked for 15 mins, remove from oven and drain off any accumulated fat.

7. Pour the sauce over the wings and return to oven.

8. Bake for 20 more minutes, turning wings over in sauce frequently (I do it every 4 or 5 minutes), so that they are thoroughly coated.( mix it with veggies of your choice)

9. Wings should be well glazed and sticky when done.