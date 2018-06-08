The Easiest Way To Find A Life Partner According To The Love Doctor

Photo credit - Shutterstock

The easiest thing I have ever done in my life is finding a life partner. Yeah! finding a life a partner is as simple as A B C. Every struggle in this department of your life must come to an end.

Life is a school and marriage is one of the faculties in the school of life. Sometimes we expect the 'how tos' of everything in life to come knocking on our door but the reverse is often the case. .

What am I saying? If you want to find out what it takes to discover your life partner, you've got to find out what it takes. I mean you have got to be a committed student of whatever it is that you are looking for which in this case is a life partner.

To start with, finding a life partner begins with no other person but you. Yes, YOU! The most important factor in finding a life partner after God is You. Let me quickly challenge you with his thought: the most important discovery of your life has to be You ; not your life partner.

Never neglect yourself in the the process of looking for a partner. This is simply because no one is going to be able to find a man or a woman who has lost himself. Don't 'lost' yourself while looking for someone else; if you do, both you and what you are looking for are lost altogether. You will never be successful in your search for a life partner until you recognize that you are a vital ingredient of that formula.

No wonder Jesus said " ye are the salt of the earth ". Friends, you are the salt in that pot of soup : meaning that, you must get a full grasp of yourself.

Nobody identifies with a man/woman who doesn't identify with him/herself. Self identity is the secret dear. That is what I have done with my life these few years gone by and I have never regretted it, in fact it's only getting better and better by the day. I have NEVER prayed to God for a life partner - not once! Yet, marriage is the sweetest meal I ever tasted in my life.

Unhindered Marital Bliss was made possible for me because I realized early enough that I am the magnet. I am the C.E.O. of my life. If you recognize this, you will stop begging people to marry you. It will take the guess and uncertainties out of your search for a life partner. Remember ,it is not Male partner or Female partner, it is called LIFE partner - the most important requirement for that partnership is your LIFE.

The reason you are yet to make that connection with the Right person might simply be that you have undermined the LIFE aspect of that partnership and simply focused on just the PARTNER