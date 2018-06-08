5 Foods For Healthier Gums

Oral hygiene includes avoiding bad breath, keeping your teeth clean and free from diseases. It primarily depends upon keeping your gums healthy and giving them proper care. Without the proper care they require your gums could fall prey to swelling and gingivitis, which creates severe problems .

Here is a list of foods which can keep your gums healthy and strong.

Apple

Being an excellent source of fiber, apples act as excellent cleaning agents. The malic acid in the apples helps in boosting saliva production. Apart from digestion saliva also helps in cleaning your mouth from bacterial infections. Its fibrous texture also helps in healthifying your gums.

Nuts and seeds

The abrasive texture of nuts and seeds remove plaque and other minor stains from your teeth. Walnut and flax are also a source of omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 helps in lowering the risk of teeth damage and gum disease.

Vitamin C foods

Vitamin C is known to work against infections, hence protecting your gums in the process. Berries, lime and oranges are few of the fruits rich in Vitamin C.

Cranberries

The polyphenols in cranberries lower the risk of cavities by keeping plaque at bay. The fresher the cranberries are, the higher will be their effectiveness towards fighting the plaque formation.

Milk

Milk helps in fighting tooth decay by reducing the acid levels in your mouth. This indirectly helps reduce tooth decay. Being rich in calcium, milk also helps in strengthening your teeth.