Singles, Don't Stop Trusting God

I remember the very moment. It was one I never expected to face—a moment I had actually prayed wouldn’t become my future.

At twenty-four, I found myself in one of the most daunting seasons of my entire life. Heartbroken, lonely, and facing a future of singleness.

Being a single woman in my mid-twenties was difficult for me. (I can’t pretend it wasn’t.) That season was painful and often extremely lonely. I cried my fair share of tears asking God to change my circumstances and bring a husband into my life. Someone who would be my partner in ministry.

I struggled to understand why God would deprive me of such a good thing.

Maybe He was a good God to other people, but what about me?

I even wondered if maybe God had forgotten me.

Thankfully, instead of staying in that lonely state of fearful singleness, I decided to get serious about my future. I didn’t want to be the “old single” who sat around doing nothing because she was waiting for her Prince Charming to come along.

I wanted to trust God so fully that He would help me to thrive in this season. I wanted to learn to enjoy and fully embrace whatever God had in store for my future!