4 Common Lies Christians Believe

Photo credit- Deposit Photos

Lie #1: God doesn’t give us more than we can handle.

We’ve all had people say it to us. We’ve likely said it ourselves. Things are going terribly wrong, and this is the little phrase we whisper to keep ourselves from going over the edge. But is it true?

While the Bible does say we will not be tempted beyond what we can bear ( 1 Corinthians 10:13 ), that doesn’t mean life will never be more than we can handle. It will. If it weren’t, we wouldn’t need God at all. Let’s be honest—sometimes we humans are so prideful, we need that reminder that we really can’t do everything on our own. The knowledge that we need a Savior is what keeps us tethered to Him, and while none of us enjoys the walks in the wilderness, we can see how valuable they are once we’re on the other side.

Lie #2: A pastor’s place is on a pedestal.

We love our heroes. I’m as big a fan of Captain America as the next guy. But when it comes to Christianity, God isn’t impressed with our big churches, our big pulpits, or our name in lights. But we humans sure are.

No matter where you are in your Christian walk, it’s important to remember that pastors are people too, and our faith isn’t in them, our salvation isn’t through them. Are they a huge part of our journey? Of course, and they can leave a lasting, indelible, life-changing mark on our lives. But because they’re human they can also let us down. If you put your faith in a man rather than in the Lord, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment.

Lie #3: God doesn’t have time for me or my tiny little life.

Sometimes I begin my prayers with “God, I know you’ve got more important things to deal with, but . . .” And yes, He really does have more important things to deal with. Why would he care that my kid has someone to sit with at lunch when there are such horrors as school shootings, mass genocide, and terrorist attacks going on in this world?

I’m not sure why He would care, but I know that He does. A sparrow can’t fall to the ground without Him knowing it. The hairs on our heads are numbered. ( Matthew 10:29-31 )

If you take a look at the human body or in nature...

...it’s obvious God is a lover of details. Just as parents care about the things their children care about, God wants to be in the nitty-gritty of our lives.

Think about the other important relationships in your life. The people who know you best are the ones who share in the little things. Invite God in, share your simplest, most heartfelt requests, make Him a part of your daily life. Your relationship with Him will be so much stronger for it.

Lie #4: Once you become a Christian, everything is easy.

It’s always such a joyous day when someone decides to live for God, but we’re doing these new Christians a terrible disservice if we let them believe that life is going to be smooth sailing from here on out. Truthfully, it’s more likely the exact opposite.

My husband often tells the story of when he got saved at a Bible camp the summer before his junior year of college. He was riding high after that, thankful his eyes had been opened to the goodness of a God who loved him. He returned to college that fall and guess what? Every single reminder of and temptation from his old life was waiting for him, and these reminders are pesky and loud and they don’t go away just because you tell them to.