Women; Rise Above The Issues In Your Marriage

Photo culled from Princessinthetower.org

Dear Wife,

Rise Above the Issues In Your Marriage

Marriage is not the only aspect of your life as a wife. Though it’s very important and can take the first place on your priority list, you need to ensure you don’t allow the issues you face as a wife destroy you or take you to a place of depression.

In as much as we all pray for excellent husbands, peaceful and blissful marriages, it’s unfortunate that not every wife has this prayer answered or has achieved this dream. Don’t be discouraged. Keep praying and keep learning. However, when you are going through challenges and such difficulties, don’t let it overwhelm you and bring you under oppression. Rise above it. See them as attacks of the enemy and decide you will not be subject to them.

Determine not to allow the negativity you are treated with turn you into a negative person. Don’t allow your heart to be bitter. Your life is not limited to your marriage. See each day as an opportunity to live and choose to be happy. Do things that make you happy. Choose to live free off emotional trauma and abuse. Don’t let it affect you. Speak to seasoned counselors if you need advise but don’t live in constant fear,depression and sorrow. These could nurture suicidal thoughts.

Marriage is like the rainy season. Sometimes, you cannot stop it from raining but whether the rain will beat you or not is a choice. You can either look for an umbrella or look for shelter and continue when the rains are over. You can also decide to stay in the rain, catch a cold and blame the rain. How adversely the rains affect you during a rainy day depends on what you choose to do. When it is raining in your area of residence, you don’t relocate to another area. You rather prepare yourself for the rain. Except the constant rains result to flooding which can cost you your life.

Dear wife, your emotional and mental health is yours to protect. Take care of yourself. Don’t allow issues of marriage to destroy you. Pray about it, speak to someone and determine to live a happy and fulfilled life regardless.