Joy Aid Foundation Launched In Accra With A Feast At Teshie Children's Home

Young social entrepreneurs Ms. Joy Nyamekye Yeboah Agyepong & Mr. Garry Dwomoh, both Co- Founders of Joy Aid Foundation together with their zealous Volunteers successfully launched their Foundation and showered the Teshie Children's Home with breakfast, food items, clothing and toys on Saturday June 2, 2018.

Joy Aid Foundation (JAF), an NGO with a focus of ensuring sustainable and inclusive development by reaching out to the greater masses of disadvantaged individuals & communities, through targeted provision of quality training on leadership, environmental care and establishing sustainable talents amongst the youth in Africa and beyond.

Took a bold step to set the ball rolling by paying a visit to the Teshie Children's Home.

During their Launch & visitation, Mr. Mosses Lamptey, one of the caretakers at the orphanage home expressed his profound gratitude to the team for choosing their home for their first ever project and also for their interaction with the children to train them on the essence of environmental protection, how to make manure/ compost and how to give colour codes to waste bins for effective waste segregation. They also taught them on the importance of how to become great leaders and make use of their talent even at a tender age. The home accommodates children with their ages ranging from 2 to 24. It was such a great joy to see them start this initiative with diverse inclusion and I hope JAF will make a return to give more practical sessions on how we can improve themselves as well as the environment, he continued.

In a discussion with Ms. Joy Nyamekye Yeboah Agyepong, who threw more light on their organisations goal, said the establishment of the NGO was inked into planning last year July with some shadow trainings and was duly registered in November 2017. She said that everyone matters so does our environment and the people living in it. All we can do is to make a little effort to achieve a bigger dream and make changes which seems impossible especially when it has to do with environmental awareness. We want to reach out to the youth by providing diverse training associated with our CLEAN Green project on [Creativity, Leadership, Environment, Attitude and Naturality] which tends to enhance soft skills that will yield profit and eliminate poverty.

We at JAF have a great passion for what we do and we intend to go all strong on our theme which says "Equip.Unite.Grow" in Africa and beyond.

Mr. Garry Dwomoh also shared his excitement of the visitation. He said "A healthy breakfast it was with Teshie Children's Home and we are glad they welcomed us to help put a broad smile on the faces of these children at the Home".

We can boldly say that JOY AID FOUNDATION is officially operating and ready to serve the youth everywhere who will eventually become ambassadors of the Sustainable Cities and community campaign.

To our sponsors who helped us in diverse ways; JayDot Creations, iDD, PKOGH, SignWave Company, Eden Garden Lifestyle, friends, family and loved one's.