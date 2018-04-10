Listerine For Pimples; Here Are 4 Ways Listerine Can Be Used At Home

Photo culled from Boredomtherapy.com

Method 1: Treat Pimples

If you’re prone to acne or deal with frequent pimple outbreaks , Listerine is an effective and inexpensive solution.

Its antibacterial and antiseptic properties that make it a pro at keeping cavities at bay also come in handy for eliminating pimple-causing bacteria. Listerine also helps dry out pimples, thus speeding up the healing process.

Method 2: Remove Armpit Odor

Smelly armpits can give you a bad rep at your workplace and even alienate you from your peers. If your regular deodorant isn’t cutting it, let Listerine come to your rescue and keep your armpits, groin, feet and other smelly areas of the body stink-free.

The antiseptic formula of Listerine eliminates odor-causing bacteria . Also, the alcohol present in it helps reduce sweating .

Note: Avoid applying Listerine on your armpits after shaving or waxing, as it may cause irritation

Method 3: Clear Up Fungal Infections with a Foot Soak

Listerine is not just good for eliminating bad foot odor . It also can be used to treat or prevent other foot problems.

Regular Listerine foot soaks can help treat and deter fungal infections like toenail fungus and athlete’s foot . Listerine foot soaks also help remove corns on the feet and soften calluses .

This foot soak solution uses Listerine combined with white vinegar for even better results.

Method 4: Cure Itching in Pets

Persistent itching in pets can make them lose their smiles and tail wags. If the problem isn’t treated timely, they can end up scratching the itchy patch raw.

Listerine offers a popular topical remedy that has been hailed by many pet owners.

A simple combination of equal parts of Listerine, baby oil and water can help eliminate the cause of the itchiness and help the skin heal. Listerine can also help keep ticks and fleas at bay .