How To Get Back To Your Feet After A Big Failure

1.Wallow

Yes, wallow. Allow yourself to feel everything you need to feel. With the loss you’re mourning an identity and future you’d envisioned. Grieving, and yearning for what was lost, can help ease the suffering .

“There will be disappointment and bitterness and it will not go away quickly,” says University of Minnesota management professor Alfred Marcus told Entrepreneur. “There is a natural mourning period. If we allow the mourning to take place and have strength of character we do get out of it.”

2.But don't wallow too much

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran is best known for her straight talk on the hit series Shark Tank. But she almost wasn’t on the show. She was initially passed over -- and for a woman half her age.

When it happened, she shame-spiraled at first -- but then got mad. In an email to show creator Mark Burnett, Corcoran explained what the show would miss out on without her and asked to compete for the spot. She added, “I consider your rejection a lucky charm, because everything that ever happened in my life came on the heels of failure.”The show reconsidered -- a success Corcoran attributes to her resilience. “The difference between the real winners is how long they take to feel sorry for themselves. My winners say ‘hit me again.’”

When wallowing, how long is too long? Some entrepreneurs suggest setting a move-on date. After losing at the 2006 Olympics, Jeremy Bloom gave himself 48 hours to be completely alone and play and replay what had just happened in his head. But after that two-day period, he moved on. This commitment to the future, says Bloom, is critical to weathering adversity.

3. Be honest

In a clear-eyed way, map out how things transpired the way they did. Think about what went wrong and why. “Don't rationalize it away,” says Marcus.

If need be, call on a mentor or a friend with an outside perspective to keep you accountable, suggests Marcus. “The people to whom you want to relate are those whom you want to show that you can fail, learn from failure, and keep going,”

Find a way to be open about those fails. For example, personal finance platform Nerdwallet has a “fail wall” in its office where staff can post missteps and lessons learned. Acknowledging mistakes can be painful, but essentially to ensuring they don’t happen again.

4. Forgive yourself

Six years ago, the unthinkable happened to business coach Gene Hammett. His business completely fell apart under the weight of a bad deal beyond his control. Soon income stopped coming in and he needed to navigate costly and stressful legal issues. He needed to move forward. But before he could do that, he had to take ownership of what happened and forgive himself for it.

He watched how his friends approached their own challenges and slowly learned how forgiveness could lead to resilience. Even though his problems were his own, he realized he was not alone. “I was able to let go of the pain and accept responsibility for what happened. Forgiving myself was the most powerful lesson I learned in this journey.”

5.Find what makes you happy

Do you have a hobby you love or places that bring you joy? Embrace that. During hard times, positive thoughts can ward off depressive tailspins. Called the "undo effect," this positivity is key to fueling persistence , according to Barbara Fredrickson, a professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill .

Negative emotions can hijack the recovery process, feeding fear and stress and making it difficult to think creatively or find broad solutions. Positive emotions, on the other hand, can expand your horizons. "When people are able to self-generate a positive emotion or perspective, that enables them to bounce back. It's not just that you bounce back and then you feel good -- feeling good drives the process."