It's Women Who Condone Premarital Sex

Singles these days find it impossible to date someone without sex; to get married without first fornicating. Many are in a no-sex before marriage relationship, yet they kiss, romance, finger, fondle, etc. Sin is the condition of the heart. Just a lustful look or unholy thought of someone qualifies you for sin. If you are not married, no human owns your body; your body is for God. Man can only acquire that through marriage.

Stealing is stealing no matter the tactics you adopt, it still amounts to that. It is not about sexual intercourse, it's about fornication; it's not about sex, it's about sin, its not about the mind, it's about the heart. So if you think kissing, fondling, romancing someone you are not married to is right then you got it wrong.

If they allowed you do that, it still doesn't mean you are right. It's about obeying God and not pleasing man. It doesn't matter if everyone is doing it but the question is, do you want a failed marriage?

It's quite funny when ladies complain that it is the men who put pressure on them to have sex. If you have no standards, you fall for anything that comes your way. No man has the right to force you to bed in the name of love or marriage if you don't give them the green light.

Assuming you are selling marriage whose worth or price is "no premarital sex" and a man comes to give you an offer of "premarital sex", do you think this man is the right kind of customer you are looking for? Do you give in to that offer knowing the price, worth and value is not what you want? Do you feel bad because such a person doesn't have what it takes to buy?

Well the hard truth is, if you even dash it to this person, he might not take care of it because he doesn't have what it takes to. This is why it becomes near impossible for a guy to stop having sex with you after giving in the first time, knowing you are not married to him.

Again, since they are getting it at their own price or value, they will treat it as such. If such a man has sex with you knowing he is not married to you, don't be surprised when he is has it with your fellow woman who is also unmarried. After all, you both have the same value. You were all bought with the same price which is sex.

Ladies these days don't know their value, so they give in so easily and offer themselves so cheaply. This makes a man feel he has every control over you. You don't have to chase what is yours. All what you need to do is work on yourself and what belongs to you will come to you.

Don't forget there is a saying that every man has a price. How you price yourself is how much you will be bought and that determines the amount of respect accorded to you.

When you gather the courage to stop chasing the wrong things, you give the right things a chance to catch you. In this case, all men won't be the same as you think.

Whoever comes your way in the name of marriage, let such a person fall in love with your heart and not your body, for the heart dies when it is not able to share its feelings; and worse, the heart kills itself when another heart does not understand its feelings.

If they fall in love with your heart, getting to know you will excite them and sharing the rest of their lives with you is what matters to them. The more they get to know you, the more they fall in love with you, and the more beautiful you are to them. But when they choose your body over your heart, it is easy to let go when they come across a body that looks more attractive.

In conclusion "That is why I say to run from sex sin. No other sin affects the body as this one does. When you sin this sin it is against your own body. Haven’t you yet learned that your body is the home of the Holy Spirit God gave you, and that he lives within you? Your own body does not belong to you. For God has bought you with a great price. So use every part of your body to give glory back to God because he owns it" - 1 Corinthians 6:18-20 (TLB).