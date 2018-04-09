Where Do You Belong? The Difference Between Men And Boys

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Boys are adventurous and also love fun. One thing I have observed is, boys can’t stand the sight of beautiful girls. Give a boy a beautiful girl and deny him food, he doesn't care. As far as the girl is around, he is good to go.

This kind of attitude has dragged lots of boys into relationships where they shouldn’t have been in the first place.

A good number of ladies are in a relationship with boys and praying for them to grow. Praying for such growth is like praying for Satan to repent.

If you are a lady out there, you need to know boys like fine ladies but don't know or have what it takes to maintain and take care of them. If a boy comes singing love to you, please don't dance to such tunes, or else you risk your waist.

There is a vast difference between boys and men. Men believe their life is their story and have to write it well while boys see life like a sketch book, in which it’s fun to draw or write anything; they however forget life doesn’t have an eraser.

A guy needs to grow from being a boy to a man to qualify for dating or marriage. This is because falling in love is an effortless temporary experience. But staying and growing in love with the same person you fell in love with, requires a lot of maturity, patience and commitment.

A boy can fall in love but doesn't have what it takes to stay in love. He only awakens the feeling of a lady which he doesn't have what it takes to keep, then end up hurting her.

Boys see love as a commodity which they can buy with their last cent but men see love as a gift from one who loves them. A boy will use and dump a girl but a man will do what it takes to marry and stick to her.

Boys are impatient and will try to impress a lady just to take her to bed. But men are patience; they listen and understand her, ready to wait till the time is right.

Boys easily give up, find reasons to escape and look for someone to blame when things go wrong; while men endure, look for ways and means to fix the problem and not their partner. They don't give up on love.

Any boy who wants to have a happy marriage and live a happy life, needs to develop himself first, live right before looking for madam right to compliment him. Your happiness and success doesn't depend on your partner or your relationship but on your growth.

Your personal development is essential; you can't care for others unless you first care for yourself.

In conclusion "To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven" - Ecclesiastes 3:1