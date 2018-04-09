6 Things You Should Consider Before Turning To Entrepreneurship

Step 6: Take stock of whom you know.

Business comes down to not what you know, but whom you know. If you don't know many people, you may be tempted to overlook just how important it is to network and be connected. But good connections are worth their weight in gold.

They will get you interest from investors and lenders. You'll receive better financing, prices, terms, and conditions from business suppliers and professional services. And you'll receive more customer referrals.

Step 7: Be honest about your relationship with money.

Are you financially responsible? Do you have any money to invest in your business, or will you be relying on others? Do you panic about spending money or avoid financial risk at all costs? Don't expect your relationship with money to change just because you've opened a business. Opening a business requires money -- enough for you to start, operate the business and to live on -- as well as sound financial management.

Step 8: Assess your personality type.

Do you prefer the "status quo" and like to avoid the unexpected? Can you handle a life of highs and lows - including financial highs and lows? Could your savings and bank account handle financial lows as well? If you are a person who likes stability and control, or if you prefer when things go as planned, the roller-coaster ride of a new business may not be right for you.

Step 9: Examine the marketplace and your competition.

Before you leap into entrepreneurship, take a hard look at the marketplace and your competition. Is your market saturated with successful businesses? Is your industry littered with so many bad businesses that it's developed a bad reputation? Both good and bad competitors will influence just how successful your business will be. You will need to market and brand your business to shine above the good competitors, and to make up for the bad ones.

Step 10: Test your scalability.

The most successful businesses rely on automation and delegation. Will other employees be able to do your work? If not, can you teach others what to do in an easy-to-follow format? If your business relies on your skills- and your skills alone - you might have a successful job, but not a successful business.