Social Media Does Not Ruin Relationships. Do You Agree?

Photo Credit - Shutterstock

I wish I could understand some couples on social media especially Facebook, who always change their relationship status at the least argument with their partner.

At one moment their status is "In a relationship" then it changes to "Single" the moment they have an argument or a fight. Immediately their issue is resolved, the status is reversed. Others also change to "It's complicated" for one month, and then reverse it the next month.

My question is, if Facebook has many options, will you change your status to “Orphan” every time you and your parents have arguments or disagree on some matters?

I am not sure anyone will do this even if Facebook provides that option. It's called maturity. If you are not matured enough to handle relationship hazards as an adult, then I am sorry to tell you, you are not matured enough to be in a relationship. So let your status remain "Single"!

Social media are websites and applications that enable users to create and share content or to participate in social networking. This is a tool you can use to achieve a lot; establish lost relationship with old friends, make new friends, do business, communicate with people, etc.

These are just tools, the way you use it defines it. Facebook and any other social media do not ruin relationships. You decide what status you post, what information you share, what image you upload, the kind of video you share, who you message, how you reply and who to accept.

You have control over what you show to friends. Don't sit there and blame Facebook for your ruined relationship. You did it to yourself. You are responsible for your actions.

Don't update your status on social media just to make someone remember you, don't force them. Stay silent and let them realize on their own, how they will be without you in their lives. If they don’t, its a clear message they don't need you in their life.

Always remember words are free, it's how you use them which may cost you. Again, confidence is silent but insecurities are loud.

Some people are emotional kids no matter their age. When you are in love with them, they use the least opportunity to express their anger or hurt on social media by posting images or a status. Outgrow such people.

Maturity is when a person hurts you, and you try to understand their situation and seek a resolution, rather than hurt them back with a status you update.

Don't take your broken heart issues to social media; those who left you did not understand how to love you. This does not make you unlovable; it means not everyone is equipped to handle the extraordinary.

In conclusion "If anyone has ears to hear, let him hear - Mark 4:23 (ESV)”.