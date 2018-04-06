Here's How To Grab Your Customer's Attention Effortlessly

Photo culled from Acmconnect.com

1. Snapchat

Snapchat gets over 100 million users per day and more business than ever are recognizing its advertising potential towards the next generation of consumers and home buyers . If you have a real estate company in New York you can set yourself apart by creating videos on available lofts, condos and give neighborhood walkthroughs. Recent data shows that millennials are a driving force in home buying since 2017 according to NARs Realtor. Knowing where your potential customer is spending their time and catering to that gives you an edge.

Instagram

Instagram is another great way to market your business . Let’s say you own a catering company and are looking to get more customers. With beautifully planned out photos and the right hashtags you can get a built in audience of 81,464,030 people that are already self proclaimed foodies. To get a head start on getting more followers, team up with someone that already has a lot of followers and tag them in the food creation or event you did together.

Email Marketing

Grubhub has a great strategy when it comes to email marketing. They know that consistency is key to marketing their business and staying ahead of the inevitable competition. By taking data from their customers and utilizing it to build out campaigns that target what kind of food that customer is interested in, and providing deals in the area.

If you have an online store you can utilize Wish and Amazon’s marketing strategy which provides customers a reminder of what they left in their cart while also giving them an incentive to buy immediately with time based percent off reminders.

Connect with Bloggers

2018 is the year of content generation. While you should certainly update your own blog, getting others to write about your service is an even better way to add credibility to your company. Let’s say you own a travel company that is geared towards professionals and want to get more clients.

Connecting with a travel blogger or business professional that can talk about their experience or casually mention you in their blog gives you a leg up on your competition, especially if you have a product that has done particularly well in sales. Have them mention it in the title! Take Popsugar’s article on Amazon’s best Vitamin C Serum. Bold headlines and review articles are a great way to grab attention and get people wanting what everyone else has.

Facebook Ads

Knowing how to market your services in a concise and attention grabbing way is key in Facebook advertising. Facebook is a visual centric platform that can make or break your ad. Le Tote has a great Ad strategy that gives consumers a reason to click. At the top they include a statement by one of their clients on how much she saved using their services.

The bottom of the ad declares you can “Always have something new to wear for $59/m.” Their picture is visually pleasing and includes the most fashionable and versatile options from their box. Simple but direct statements that include a call to action statement and learn more button to click on is a sure fire way to get more customers!

Video walls

You are probably familiar with video walls . They are large displays of TV screens, and the screens act like tiles, with an image projected over the whole of the wall. As such, a video wall can allow you to project huge images, meters high a wide, which will grab the attention of our customers. What’s more, unlike some of the forms of advertising above, you will reach more traditional demographics, and those who do not have access, or the inclination to access, social media. Though video walls may seem expensive, they may actually save your business money in the long run, as you will not have to constantly change your advertising signs, but merely project a different campaign onto the screens.