Survivorship Bias Part 2 - Why Sharing Weaknesses And Failures Is Good For Upcoming Entrepreneurs

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Survivorship Bias - Part 2 - Sharing Weaknesses and Failures.

There's something which is common among successful people, influencers and people other people look up to as role models. Many tend to share only the good stories and leave the bad ones out.

It's a natural thing. Of course, it feels good to share good stuff than bad stuff.

Unfortunately, the danger is that followers may be misled into thinking these successful people are some super-awesome demi-gods with no failures in life. And they start feeling frustrated when their own lives aren't quite working out as they wish.

For some time now, I have been running into people everywhere who go like "Hello, are you Isaac Sesi? I follow you on Facebook and LinkedIn and you inspire me a lot"

In as much as that feels great to know that I inspire people, I also feel a greater responsibility to be mindful of what I say because more people are listening to me now. Particularly, I have to be careful to not mislead people into assuming what may not be true.

To balance my success stories, I will also share failure stories that people can learn from; but more importantly, so that when you are going through failures of your own, you don't give up.

Now here's one failure story.

Before I got into the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Program this year, I had been rejected on both occasions in my last two applications.

What's your failure story?