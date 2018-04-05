Salmon Against Stroke; Health Benefits Of Eating Salmon You Never Knew

Helps Avoid Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke

One of the health benefits of eating salmon is that it contains less saturated fats. The build-up of calories in the body is enough reason to keep anyone worried due to constriction of blood vessels which can lead to a stroke or a heart attack. Salmon is also a high source of proteins, vitamin B6 and 12 and omega-3. Proteins are required in growth and development of the body. Omega-3 is essential in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases by preventing accumulation of cholesterol and preventing internal blood clotting.

Strengthening the Immune System

Salmon is also rich in niacin, selenium, phosphorous and Vitamin D. Vitamin D boosts body immunity and fights against pre-cancerous cells. The amount of Vitamin D obtained from sunlight is not sufficient to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Selenium is vital in boosting body immunity and destruction of free-radicals capable of causing cancer. Phosphorous is needed for the formation of healthy teeth and bones, repair of body tissues and in the conversion of carbohydrates into energy.

Eating salmon is eating a balanced diet which make you maintain a healthy lifestyle and avoid obesity. Obesity increases ones exposure to heart attack, stroke, and cancer.

Great Source of Protein

Salmon is rich in high-quality protein. Like omega-3 fats, protein is an essential nutrient that you must get from your diet. Protein plays a number of important roles in the body, including helping your body heal after injury, protecting bone health and maintaining muscle mass during weight loss and the aging process.

High in B Vitamins

Salmon is an excellent source of B vitamins . Below is the B vitamin content in 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of wild salmon : These vitamins are involved in several important processes in your body, including turning the food you eat into energy, creating and repairing DNA and reducing the inflammation that can lead to heart disease.