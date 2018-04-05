Is It A Good Idea To warn Your Rival To Stay Off Your Partner?

It's immature to call or threaten anyone because he or she is chasing after your fiance or fiancee. It is like forcing your partner to love you against their will. Don't waste your time and energy doing that. It will be like chasing goats from an unfenced garden. It is stressful and not wise. The best way is to fence or wall your garden. In the era of social media, you might end up telling your partner to close their account.

No one will love you because you want him or her to; it's like asking them to pretend to love you. Real love comes from the heart and if it's true, it will flow freely in both directions.

Think about calling someone who is chasing your partner, to warn them to stay off, only for your partner to call them back and apologize. You end up losing respect at both ends; your partner and your rival.

I remember growing up, I caused the arrest of a guy who was threatening the peace in my relationship, but I was shocked when my then girlfriend turned out to be the one who went and bailed the guy from cell. You can imagine how I felt. The relationship ended in a few hours after that incident.

Your rival is not your business, your business is your partner. When you learn to take care of your partner, he or she will take care of your rival. You are not getting married to your rival and this is why you don't have to make them your business. Make your partner your best friend, pay attention to them, listen to them, make their happiness your priority, cement your spot in their heart, it makes it difficult for any third partner to win them over. They might comment on their pictures, but you own their heart.

If you love your partner that much and don't want to lose them, you don't give up just because someone is chasing him or her, rather use that as motivation to love them and treat them right; when you do that, it makes it difficult for you partner to leave. You end up giving them the power to cut off the third party disturbing the peace of your relationship.

Let your actions and how you treat your partner speak for you; when that happens you won't be bothered with their 5000 friends on Facebook or their 10,000 followers on Instagram. You will care less about likes and comments on their pictures. Love goes beyond words, inbox messages, likes and comments. Those things are not real and it makes no sense for your partner to choose them over you.

Your warning won't change them; sometimes it might even land you into trouble, and not just losing respect. The truth is sometimes no matter what you do or how hard you try, people will always have their own opinion about you.

Exercise maturity. Learn to walk away from people who threaten the peace of your relationship, the respect you have for yourself and your partner and your personal self-worth.

Don't be clever by calling your rival to settle things he or she has with your partner, instead be a wise person by avoiding such drama, and find better ways to make your relationship with your partner stronger. It is absolutely useless chasing a hacker, the best you can do is to have a strong security.

In conclusion "It’s like this: when I was a child I spoke and thought and reasoned as a child does. But when I became a man my thoughts grew far beyond those of my childhood, and now I have put away the childish things" - 1 Corinthians 13:11 (TLB).