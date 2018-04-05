Are Women Attention Seekers?

Photo credt - Shutterstock

Women are attention seekers.

There are guys in relationships who make their women feel there is something wrong with them. He makes her feel she is an attention seeker. He makes her feel she is making this relationship thing difficult. He makes her feel she is acting like a child and she should grow up, without knowing what he is asking for.

She finally grows up, she does not recognize him as her partner or lover. She sees him as a familiar stranger. He feels hurt and disrespected not knowing that was the result of what he asked for.

Men need to understand that women can never be like them. If women were like them, there won't be a need for relationship such like marriage. It is therefore wrong to assume for someone who is not like you; you have not spent time to understand her.

Women are not attention seekers, if they were, you won't have to propose to her to be with you. Proposing to her means you are requesting for her company. You are also telling her you want to love and care for her. Love to her is when you give her your attention.

She is not looking for anyone's attention but the man who claim he wants to give her his attention. Don't let her feel like she has committed the worst crime because she is asking for your attention. It is just a reminder of what you promised her and nothing more.

If you don't know what it means to give a woman attention or make time for her, don't propose to any woman. Before you came, she wasn't lacking that, she gives herself all the attention she needs. She doesn't mind spending an hour on her hair. She doesn't mind spending days thinking of the dress to wear to an upcoming event. She doesn't mind spending half an hour in front of her mirror admiring herself.

She was giving herself all the attention she needed. Once you worried yourself by telling her you want to make her your priority, to put her first, you are telling her, you want to do the very things that make her happy.

You become her mirror, you have to observe her closely when she is dressed for an event, be able to compliment her, let her know how she looks, what needs to be fix or straightened. You don't let her beg or cry for that.

Have you asked yourself why women have mirror in their bag, etc? She wants to make sure she is looking good at all times. When you are with her and can't keep your eyes on her, but on other women, she feels she is not looking good or not enough for you. Your attention should be on your woman. That is how she sees your love for her through your eyes.

As much as she makes time for herself, she wants her man to make time for her. Even if you are not around, let your presence be felt. Call her, send her text message. Just let her know you miss her or thinking of her.

Her man should be able to make time and pray for her without her knowing or asking. It goes a long way to show how much she is loved and cared for. If she is forcing you to attend church or prayer meetings, you should know she also wants to feel secure in your presence, for she knows the greatest security is in God. She falls in love over and over again with a man who brings her towards God.

In conclusion "Charm can be deceiving, and beauty fades away, but a woman who honors the Lord deserves to be praised" - Proverbs 31:30 (CEV)