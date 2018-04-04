Do You Own A Startup With No Budget? Here's How To Strategically Market Your Products

Photo credit- Voicendata.com

Try guest posting for influencers

Cost: $0 – $500

Most influencers have their own blogs. And some of them accept guest posts. If you’re not sure where to look, then you can use Google Advanced Search to find these websites.

Once you’ve found a way in, you could reach out to influencers and offer to write a guest post that will be attractive to their audience.

There are two main benefits from this strategy:

You establish a personal connection with the influencer that you can nurture into a long-lasting relationship.

You get authentic exposure to their blog audience.

Pro tip: Don’t try to advertise anything within your guest article. It’s more natural to mention your startup in your author bio and provide a link to your site there.

Bonus Tip: If you don’t like writing, you can hire a ghostwriter.

2. Attract influencers with group roundup posts

Cost: $0

This next tip is the reverse of tip number #1.

Instead of you guest posting on an influencer’s blog, you invite influencers to take part in a group interview or an expert roundup post on your own site.

This type of content is a win-win.

It gives you and your brand credibility, and also exposes the influencer to a wider audience.

Worried you might not be able to attract the right influencers because perhaps your new blog doesn’t get a decent amount of traffic yet?

Try these tips to persuade them:

Tell them that you’re going to invest heavily in paid ads to promote the post.

Mention a few big names (like Guy Kawasaki below) who have already agreed to participate in your roundup.

The bonus here is that the influencers in your roundup post will be happy to share the post with their followers, so you’ll see an increase in traffic to your site.

Here’s how my buddy Danny published a roundup post on time management that has over 6k shares and includes thoughts from 86 influencers.

If you’re a contributor at a well-established website, it’s a good idea to invite influencers to participate in a roundup for that website before inviting them to do the same thing for your blog.

In other words, always remember to offer them some real value in return for their time.

Here’s an example of my roundup post at SEMrush that helped me build relationships with influencers and experts in the SEO niche.

3. Offer influencers free products or services

Cost: $0 – $1,000

Everybody likes getting presents, and influencers are no exception. In fact, influencers often expect gifts and discounts from businesses who approach them.

Here, you have two options:

Send them your product as a sample or offer them a free trial of your service.

Research what the influencer likes and send them a gift. By digging into their social profiles and personal blogs, you can get a pretty good idea of what they like to eat and wear, and what hobbies they have.

Both ways are effective and can help you get initial contact with the influencer. Remember, though, to be polite and don’t pressure them to promote your brand just because you sent them a gift.

4. Give influencers free and valuable feedback

Cost: $0

If you want to establish a meaningful relationship with an influencer, then you’ll need to provide some valuable feedback to them for free.

Leaving a comment like, ‘great post’ or ‘I agree 100%’ or ‘excellent job’ on their posts won’t help. That’s what the majority of people do, and it’s a total waste of time.

However, if you provide helpful and honest feedback, then you’re giving something of value to the influencer. Yes, it’ll take you more time, but it’ll be worthwhile in the long-run.

Here are a few things you can look for:

Check if their website is too slow

Find a typo in their content

Find a broken link on their website

Check their content and data is not outdated

Pro Tip: Make sure the tone of your email is friendly and not critical. You’re trying to help them out and gain their attention, not annoy or aggravate them.

5. Engage influencers with affiliate marketing

Cost: $0

Some influencers love affiliate marketing.

So why not conduct some research to find influencers who are affiliates for similar products/services to you? Approach them, introduce your product or service, and offer a generous percentage of affiliate revenue.

This is a simple but effective tactic that doesn’t require any investment.

Wrapping up

You can start applying these influencer marketing strategies to your startup right now. Start with zero budget, and as your business grows you can scale up your marketing budget too.

Yes, you’ll have to invest your time or provide free samples of your product from time to time, but you’ll soon reap the rewards.

As Jay Baer from Convince and Convert says about influencer marketing: “It’s worth investing the time and effort to nurture long-term benefits.”

Influencer marketing has been around for a long time now, and it’s not going anywhere.