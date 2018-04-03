5 Home Remedies For Oily Skin That Works

Wash Your Face

This might seem to be a very simple remedy but washing your face twice to thrice a day can do wonders for people with oily skin. Do not use too much soap or detergents. Use a mild face wash with glycerin.

Blotting Papers

Blotting paper might not have a direct effect on your sebaceous glands but they help cleanup the excess oiliness and greasiness on your skin which makes it appear shiny. They go easy on your pocket and are readily available. They can be used as per your convenience.

Honey

Honey tops the list when it comes to natural remedies for your skin. Being antibacterial and antiseptic by nature honey can play a major role in the fight against oily and acne-prone skin. As a natural humectant honey also helps in keeping your skin moist but not to the extent of it getting oily.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal helps prevent skin inflammations and skin oiliness as well. It is also a natural skin exfoliator and helps remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. It is usually ground and mixed with honey and yogurt to make a paste for use as a face mask.

Egg Whites and Lemon

This combination is one of the oldest remedies for oily skin. They help tighten skin pores and reduce oil secretion. The acidic content of citrus fruits absorbs the oil from your skin.