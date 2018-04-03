Free Yourself From Constipation Naturally With These Simple Steps

Eat a simple and natural plant based diet consisting mostly of whole grain cereals, leafy greens and fresh fruits/ dry fruits including mango, grapes, papaya, tomato, cucumber, pears, guava, gooseberry, fig, apple, raisins, etc. At the same time do note that although fibrous fruits and vegetables are good in general, a highly fibrous diet may complicate the issue especially when the underlying reason for constipation is intestinal blockage/ obstruction or inflammation owing to jejunitis (inflammation of the jejunum, a part of the small intestine).

Make sure to chew your food properly, and avoid drinking water intermittently while eating.

Eat less of fatty, oily, greasy foods and meat. Restrict tea, coffee and sweet food stuff including sweetened carbonated beverages or packaged juices.

Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily unless advised by your physician otherwise.

Exercise daily for at least 30 to 45 minutes. Brisk walking outside in fresh air is the best and safest exercise unless you have joint issues or other health problems that prohibit you from doing so.

In case, your job is a sedentary one, it is advisable that you take regular breaks from work and walk around a little for about 5 minutes or so, free yourself and then resume work.

Abdominal massage, daily, either by you yourself or by a trained masseur helps not only in toning the abdominal muscles but also facilitate intestinal peristalsis thereby aiding empty bowels.

Sitting in vajrasana post meals/ dinner aid digestion and in the process help get over the constipation issue too.

Avoid frequent use of purgatives/ laxatives. Use them only when needed.

Last but not the least, you must reduce mental stress/ strain, do relaxation exercises including yoga and meditation daily. It is important that you streamline your lifestyle not only at home but also at work. This itself takes away a load of unnecessary stress off you.



