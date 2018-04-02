5 Things Every Man Secretly Wants From His Wife

1. Surprises

From a surprise dinner, taking him on a random trip, or surprising him with a small gift, your husband will love you for it. Being surprised by the woman you love is something every man wants.

2. Honesty

Men want a woman who is completely honest with him. This might seem practically impossible, since everyone has secrets, but men would love to marry a woman who he can trust fully. Do your best to be honest and open with your mister and he'll want to do the same in return.

3. Deep talks

Any man would love to have a woman who makes him think. Respectfully question his ideals, play intellectual games together and have deep discussions about topics you both enjoy talking about.

4. To be taken care of

When he comes home from a long day in the office, a man wants to be taken care of. That may mean coming home to his favorite meal, getting a long kiss from his honey and the chance to relax after a long day. Most men will deny this (especially since he knows how hard you work too), but they love the idea of having a woman take care of them so they can unwind.

5. For you to love yourself