Check Out 5 Factors That Hinders Women's Fertility

Weight

The fertility of a woman can be affected if the individual is not only overweight but also underweight. Maintaining an ideal body weight is very important if you are planning for a baby. Both adding weight and reducing weight must happen in such a manner that it is healthy.

Excercise

Maintaining a workout regime is very important to keep you healthy and your hormonesbalanced. But too much of anything is not always good. Intense workout sessions can cause severe problems in a woman’s fertility.

Hormonal Imbalance

Balancing your hormones is very important while you are trying to get pregnant and also while you are pregnant. Your hormones play a major role in determining your fertility. Hormonal imbalance at the early stage of pregnancy might lead to miscarriage as well. If you feel you have a hormonal imbalance, please see a doctor immediately.

Smoking

Smoking is bad for health under all circumstances. It is widely known that smoking while pregnant is harmful to the baby. But statistics also say that non smokers have a higher chance of getting pregnant than smokers.

Reproductive Health

Fertility problem may arise from numerous reproductive health conditions. A few among them which can impair fertility are abnormal growth of uterine lining, PCOS , fallopian tube block and abnormal uterine shape.