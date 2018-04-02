How To Prevent Your Natural Hair From Shrinking

African Threading

The same warning from above applies. Thread is wrapped around the base of a section of hair.Thread is wrapped around the entire length of hair from root to tip using a special technique.

Blow Out

A blow out is simply blow drying your hair. The heat from the blow dry stretch the hair usually until you wash it again. I know some ladies are anti-heat. But you don’t have to be afraid of heat if done in moderation.

Twist and Braids

Shampooing natural hair in braids or twist is the kinky girls best defense against shrinkage. Braids create a little more stretch or tension than twist given a little extra length. When I want a quick style I braid my hair in two braids while in the shower. By the time my hair is dry I can see my bra strap length.

Sets

Recently, Curlformers have been the go to heatless natural hair stretcher. But sets in general stretch natural hair whether its a straw set, roller set, flexirod set etc. See more pictures of Set Natural Hair Styles

Bantu Knots

Bantu knots are done by take a section of hair and wind it in one direction. Take the wound section and continuously wrap it around and around, forming the knot. Tuck the very ends of the hair underneath the knot to secure it. For finer hair textures, use a bobby pin to hold the knot in place and to keep it from unraveling. For extra elongation twist or braid sections of hair, then make a bantu knot with the twist or the braid