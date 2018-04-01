Attention! These Are Not Pictures: Let's Celebrate Artworks Of Nigerian Artist Oresegun Olumide

Photo credit - Oresegun Olumide

Yes what you see are not pictures. They are paintings from Nigerian Artist Oresegun Olamide.

Oresegun Olumide is a Nigerian hyper-realistic artist whose oil on canvas paintings became a viral hit on social media in 2016.

Below are some of his amazing paintings which will snap you from imagination to reality.

Painting 1

Painting2

Painting 3

Painting 4