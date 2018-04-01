Yes what you see are not pictures. They are paintings from Nigerian Artist Oresegun Olamide. Oresegun Olumide is a Nigerian hyper-realistic artist whose oil...
Attention! These Are Not Pictures: Let's Celebrate Artworks Of Nigerian Artist Oresegun Olumide
Yes what you see are not pictures. They are paintings from Nigerian Artist Oresegun Olamide.
Oresegun Olumide is a Nigerian hyper-realistic artist whose oil on canvas paintings became a viral hit on social media in 2016.
Below are some of his amazing paintings which will snap you from imagination to reality.
Photo credit - Oresegun Olumide
Painting 1
Painting2
Painting 3
Painting 4