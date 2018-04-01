6 Great Foods To Help Your Baby Gain Weight Healthily

Photo credit - Pinterest

Banana

Bananas can be considered for babies who have crossed six months of age. Rich in potassium, dietary fiber, Vitamin C and Vitamin B6, it is a high source of energy and nutrition.

Peach

Peaches can also be given for babies who are more than six months old. They have a higher concentration of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, niacin and dietary fiber which are all considered very important for a baby’s growth.

Potatoes

Boiled sweet potatoes are both energy-rich and tasty. They are a fantastic source of nutrition for babies who have crossed six months.

Pear

Being an excellent source of Iron, pear is also rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and dietary fibers. They can also be on the list of one of the first few solid foods that can be given to a baby at an early age.

Cheese

Rich in Selenium, Calcium and Phosphorous, cheese can be considered for babies who have crossed eight months. They can be taken along with other fruits and can be very good finger food.

Olive

It is an excellent option for mono-saturated fat and is very healthy. Virgin olive oil can be considered while the baby starts eating cooked food.