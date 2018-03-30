Coconut Cake Is In Order For The Holidays

Ingredients

Cream Cheese Frosting

Instructions



Bake ½ cup coconut flakes in the oven on 350 degrees, for about 10 minutes until some parts turn brown. Let it cool . You may do this a couple of days in advance

Pre-heat the oven to 160°C/325°F. Grease a 2 9 inch pan generously with cooking spray and set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar at high speed in a stand mixer until it’s fluffy and starting to look white – about 4 to 5 minutes.

Stir in the egg yolks, beating the mixture well between each addition. Sift in the flour, salt and baking powder into the batter, and then add coconut milk and vanilla extract.

Continue mixing , then add coconut flakes well until everything is fully combined. Add coconut flakes , mix well.

Using a mixer beat egg whites until you get a soft peak . Fold in with the rest of the batter . DO NOT over mix.

Scrape down the sides of the mixing bowl.

Pour batter into the greased cake pans into 2 equal parts. Tap pans on work surface to eliminate any large air bubbles.