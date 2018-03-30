modernghana logo

Home & Food

Recipe; Piping Hot Palmnut Soup

Africanbites.com
Photo credit - Africanbites.com
Ingredients

  • 1 can of concentrated pulp
  • 2 pounds of meat
  • ½ pound smoked fish
  • ½ cup crayfish
  • 1 tablespoon Maggie
  • 1 cup chopped spinach

Instructions

  1. In medium –sized sauce pan boil meat seasoned with salt( garlic salt ), smoked paprika, pepper,onions until tender approximately 30 -40 minutes. You can shorten this process in half by using a pressure cooker. Reserve chicken stock.
  2. Pour contents of palm nut cream concentrate into a large pot. Add the meat stock (about 3- 4 cups) smoked fish, meat, crayfish, Maggie and salt. Bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes
  3. Throw in the chopped spinach, adjust for soup consistency. Simmer for 2 for minutes.
  4. Adjust for salt and pepper

