5 Common Causes Of Body Pain

Photo credit - Shutterstock

STRESS

Stress has both mental and physical effects on your body. Continuous stress interrupts your immune system’s response towards inflammation. This reduces your body’s capability to fight against infections and other forms of sickness as it usually does.

DEHYDRATION

Water is an overall necessity for every part of your body to function. Dehydrationinterrupts the primary functions of your body including digestion and breathing. This results in your body feeling tired constantly and at times results in physical pain as well.

LACK OF SLEEP

A minimum of 6-8 hours of sleep every day is necessary for your body to function effectively. Your muscles and your ligaments need proper rest to replenish energy after a full day’s activity. Without proper rest, your muscles can become tired and start aching.

COLD OR FLU

Viral infections causing inflammation are the primary cause of cold and flu. The inflammations cause continuous pain in your throat, chest, and lungs. Your immune system starts constantly working to fight off such infections. This constant activity and the heat produced due to this can cause severe body pain as well.

ANEMIA

Oxygen is very important for every part of your body to function properly. Anemia is the result of your body not having enough fully functioning red blood cells. These cells are responsible for distributing oxygen all over your body. Without the supply of proper oxygen, your body feels constant pain and fatigue.