Will You Drink This Water? This Is Drinking Water For Akutey D.A Primary School Students

Students at the Akutey D.A Primary School and children in the area have no option than to drink unhygienic water as it is the only source of water in the village.

The school is located at Asesewa, which is the capital at the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region.

Revealing this to modernghana.com, the headmaster of the school who has been there for a year now disclosed that the people in the community draw water from the small dirty well which serves as the only source of drinking water, used for washing and all water related activities.

However, teachers are fortunate enough to buy sachet water from the district capital to the school because they can afford.

“I always buy water from the district capital to school and so do my teachers,” the head teacher of the school, Bernard Davis said in an interview with modernghana.com.

“These people can’t afford sachet water looking at their standard of living.”

Looking at the health implications involved, authorities and Non-governmental organizations must put in measures to find an antidote to this problem to safeguard the future of these children.

This is not the only challenge facing the school as the school grapples with lack of textbooks, uniforms and improper toilet facility.

The school building according to the headmaster is incomplete making it difficult for studies when the rains come.

There are more than 600 people living there and the major occupationo of the people is farming.