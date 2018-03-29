Jumia Food Releases New App for Better User Experience

Jumia Food , Africa’s leading online food delivery platform has announced the launch of a new App that will revolutionize online food delivery in Ghana. This improved version will better user experience, allowing customers to slide across menu categories with improved designs.

“We are committed to delivering the best digital services to our customers, while guaranteeing speedy delivery of food to your locations. Improving our App is part of our 2018 agenda, to increase affordability and convenience in the food ordering process,” said Joe Falter, Jumia Food CEO.

The new App, with a 35% share of traffic, will further improve online payment flow as well as the chat function; allowing customers to ask questions about Jumia Food restaurants to customer service. Orders via desktop laptops still take the lead with 40%, while the iOS App takes 25% across all African countries.

‘’With over 169 restaurants in Ghana, we offer the widest range of food options available on one online platform. We continue to challenge ourselves to better serve our customers and give them great experiences when they order food online. With the pace at which online services are growing, it is quite expedient that we enhance our operations and this improved mobile app is just the beginning of greater things to come’’ said Mr. Terry Affram, MD of Jumia food in Ghana.

The Android App can be download here , while the iOS version will be launched mid April.

About Jumia Food

