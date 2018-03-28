How To Set Boundaries And Still Have An Amazing Relationship With Your In-laws

Photo credit - Thefertilechickonline.com

People have often had a sour relationships with their in-laws because they are new to this whole in-law thing and had not successfully adjusted to their new family.

In Ghana like many other African countries, when two people decide on marriage, they are said to be married to both families of the couple.

Meaning happenings in the marriage affects both families and the couple are expected to entertain both families.

If you overlook the in-law factor, it may go a long way to affect your marriage.

Here are four strategies to help you through the in-law factor.

Visit in laws occasionally

Pay occasional visits to your in-laws to find out about their wellbeing and if there’s anything you could help them with. At their ages, asking them issues concerning their health is something they would always like to share with you.

Gift

This isn’t compulsory. However, once in a while you can surprise them with food stuff, groceries, home supplies among others. As small as it may be, it goes a long way to show you care.

Communication is key

At this stage, nothing excites them more than calling to check up on them regularly. Make it a point to get in touch with them whenever you get the time.

In all these, you should set a barrier because as the saying goes, familiarity breeds contempt.